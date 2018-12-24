Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,679 Shares of Uniqure NV (QURE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Uniqure worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QURE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,402,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,659,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 605,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uniqure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $25.90 on Monday. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $151,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-4679-shares-of-uniqure-nv-qure.html.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.