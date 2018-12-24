Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,382.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of AEIS opened at $40.00 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

