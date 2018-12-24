Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.07 Million in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.59% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Broadview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 310,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.07 Million in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-invests-2-07-million-in-hibbett-sports-inc-hibb.html.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.