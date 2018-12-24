Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 973,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 138,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-raises-stake-in-bloomin-brands-inc-blmn.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.