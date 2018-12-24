Allion Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Allion has a market cap of $20,373.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Allion has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Allion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Allion Coin Profile

Allion is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com.

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

