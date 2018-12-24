Allstate (ALL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.10

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.10 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 1340296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $110,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

