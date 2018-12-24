Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Decreased by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 2,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $979.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $973.69 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $702.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

