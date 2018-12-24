Altaba (AABA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Altaba in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altaba currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Altaba has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AABA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,470,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Altaba in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,120,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altaba by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,747,000 after buying an additional 935,768 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Altaba by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,128,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,850,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Altaba by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 753,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after buying an additional 640,303 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

