Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 21.73%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,344. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 0.80. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $395,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 141.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

