Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 782.50 and a beta of 0.80. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2,902.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

