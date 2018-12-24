Altria Group Inc (MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 576,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.