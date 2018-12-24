Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,391 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arch Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCH opened at $79.94 on Monday. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

