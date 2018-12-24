Amalgamated Bank Invests $208,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 308,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.55%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

