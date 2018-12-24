American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) versus Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Head-To-Head Survey

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Sorl Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufact. 5.62% 25.19% 5.31% Sorl Auto Parts 2.63% 11.20% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and Sorl Auto Parts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufact. $6.27 billion 0.19 $337.10 million $3.75 2.83 Sorl Auto Parts $390.52 million 0.11 $24.32 million $1.26 1.71

American Axle & Manufact. has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufact., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and Sorl Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufact. 1 5 6 0 2.42 Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus price target of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 54.84%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Sorl Auto Parts on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

