American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRB. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American River Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.13.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Robotham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Wright acquired 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,123.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,258 shares of company stock worth $265,108. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

