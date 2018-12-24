Analysts Anticipate 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.97. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $705.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,234 shares of company stock worth $1,864,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

