Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $172,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 70,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 96,608 shares of company stock worth $1,518,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Camping World by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Camping World by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

