Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 738,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,500. The firm has a market cap of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.29. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

