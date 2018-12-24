Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $142.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.10 million and the highest is $143.80 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $139.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $570.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.60 million to $573.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $578.59 million, with estimates ranging from $577.81 million to $579.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,700 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 68,296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 947,950 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.86. 114,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 54.48%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

