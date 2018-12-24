Analysts Expect Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will announce sales of $340.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.50 million. Consolidated Communications posted sales of $356.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Communications.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 85.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $170,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.59. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

