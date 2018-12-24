Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.92 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

OXY opened at $59.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 198,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

