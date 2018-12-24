Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) PT at $7.00

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Barclays started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 86,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

