Analysts Set Lear Co. (LEA) PT at $196.71

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.79. 10,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,547. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

