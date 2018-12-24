Analysts Set TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) Target Price at $19.50

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSU. Citigroup upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of TSU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,992. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. TIM Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

