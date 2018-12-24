Analyzing Bouygues (BOUYF) & Real Goods Solar (RGSE)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bouygues alerts:

0.7% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bouygues and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Goods Solar has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Real Goods Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Goods Solar is more favorable than Bouygues.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 3.18% 11.89% 3.32% Real Goods Solar -239.87% -828.54% -242.52%

Dividends

Bouygues pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Real Goods Solar does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bouygues has a beta of 5.62, indicating that its share price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bouygues and Real Goods Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $37.36 billion 1.68 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $15.17 million 2.11 -$17.70 million N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

Bouygues beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It also engages in the construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; production and sale of waterproofing and claddings for buildings; the manufacture, installation, and maintenance of road safety equipment, road markings, and traffic signs, as well as traffic management and access control equipment; and the installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines for conveying fluids and dry networks. In addition, the company produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa, and Serieclub theme channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; sells advertising space for Les Indés radios and Websites; provides MYTF1 digital TV services; and operates la seine musicale concert hall, as well as works in the field of entertainment, including home shopping, board games, music production and live shows, etc. Further, it offers mobile and fixed Internet services; and Tout-en-un ideo, a fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and television services, as well as provides Bbox Miami, a TV box. Bouygues SA was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.