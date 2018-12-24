Analyzing Columbia Property Trust (CXP) & Colony Capital (CLNY)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Colony Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 1.07% 0.11% 0.07% Colony Capital -17.64% -4.75% -2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $289.00 million 7.60 $176.04 million $1.14 16.32 Colony Capital $2.80 billion 0.82 -$197.89 million N/A N/A

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital.

Summary

Colony Capital beats Columbia Property Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

