Analyzing Federal Signal (FSS) & EMAV (EMAV)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.31 $61.60 million $0.85 23.04 EMAV N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EMAV does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.69% 16.15% 7.75% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats EMAV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

EMAV Company Profile

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

