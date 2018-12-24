Analyzing First Colombia Gold (FCGD) & Seabridge Gold (SA)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Colombia Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Seabridge Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold $10,000.00 48.38 -$5.58 million N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million ($0.14) -90.71

First Colombia Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold.

Volatility and Risk

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A -3.82% -3.47%

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

