Analyzing JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) and NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and JAKKS Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 JAKKS Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than NINTENDO LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09% JAKKS Pacific -12.15% -56.08% -9.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and JAKKS Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.15 $1.26 billion $1.32 24.17 JAKKS Pacific $613.11 million 0.10 -$83.08 million ($1.02) -2.05

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JAKKS Pacific. JAKKS Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NINTENDO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. JAKKS Pacific does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats JAKKS Pacific on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; and junior sports and outdoor activity toys, including hyper-charged balls and sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.