Analyzing P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) and Celadon Group (CGIP)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Celadon Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 928.81%. Given Celadon Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $437.84 million 0.51 $38.89 million N/A N/A Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.03 $24.84 million N/A N/A

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celadon Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 9.78% 14.87% 4.59% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 1,721 trucks, which includes 18 trucks leased under operating leases and 560 independent contractor trucks; and 5,795 trailers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

