ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $269,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,354,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17,808.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 92,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of ANSS opened at $140.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.99 and a 12 month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

