Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Reduced by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 428.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $770.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.36.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

