Aptiv (APTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.98

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.98 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 51638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,731,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

