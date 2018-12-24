AQR Capital Management LLC Has $65.40 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781,023 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Manulife Financial worth $65,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $13.67 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

