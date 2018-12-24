AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $57,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,634,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 715,595 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,345,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,205,000 after purchasing an additional 207,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $218,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,022,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total value of $110,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,334. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $208.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.22.

WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/aqr-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz.html.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.