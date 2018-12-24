AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 55,552 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,552 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $60,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

