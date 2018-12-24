Ares Management Corp (ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

ARES opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after buying an additional 2,753,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $44,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 600.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 1,500,871 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $24,856,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,670,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after buying an additional 941,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

