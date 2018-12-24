Arion Market Capitalization Reaches $50,257.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $50,257.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.99 or 0.02542633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00151663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00208252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024686 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 5,967,906 coins and its circulating supply is 5,767,906 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

