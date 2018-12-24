Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CEO Sells $1,252,800.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $11.21 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 337.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

