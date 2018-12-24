Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $78,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,065,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,966,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $110,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $112,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,151.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

