Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 223,875 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223,875 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,727,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,119,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.65.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $123,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,549,062.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,330 shares of company stock valued at $70,632,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

