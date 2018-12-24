Athabasca Oil (ATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 777637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$255.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas William Ebbern acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

