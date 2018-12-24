AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

