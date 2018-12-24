Auris Medical (EARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EARS. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Auris Medical in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

NASDAQ EARS opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.10. Auris Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $6.60.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Auris Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.