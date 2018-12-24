Autoliv (ALV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.14

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.14 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 12325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

