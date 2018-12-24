AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,870,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald B. Griffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.93, for a total value of $17,743,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,062,068.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,277 shares of company stock worth $78,400,034. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $870.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.48.

AZO stock opened at $826.04 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.76 and a 1 year high of $896.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.00 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

