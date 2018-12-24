Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Avon Products worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avon Products during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Avon Products during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 746.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVP opened at $1.50 on Monday. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avon Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

