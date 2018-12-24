Avrobio Inc (AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.69). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVRO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. 11,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,037. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at $19,064,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 57.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 138,714 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

