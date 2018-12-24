B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after buying an additional 1,296,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,632,000 after buying an additional 1,164,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,839,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15,497.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 998,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 992,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

