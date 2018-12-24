B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,914 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FIV opened at $8.50 on Monday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Profile

There is no company description available for First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term.

